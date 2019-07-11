Nell Stallings Williams



Dec. 26, 1926 - July 9, 2019



Pilot



Nell Stallings Williams, 92, of Pilot, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, July 9, 2019.



A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Pilot Baptist Church with Pastor Don Cashwell Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Williams Cemetery.



Affectionately known as Nellie Rose to most everyone, she was born Dec. 26, 1926, the daughter of the late Herbert and Oma Stallings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bennie Brooks Williams and sister Judy Alford.



A 1943 graduate of Bunn High School, she completed her academic studies at Louisburg College in 1946, and later received a bachelor's degree from Atlantic Christian College. She participated in theater and choir while in school and was exceptionally proud of the recognition she received as a top performer for selling war bonds. Nellie Rose also worked as a teacher with the Franklin County Board of Education and retired after 20 years of service.



She married Bennie Brooks February 12, 1950, in the first wedding ceremony held in the new sanctuary of Pilot Baptist Church. Together they raised four children, Rhonda, Edward, Ben and Hugh. Nellie Rose was the glue that held everything together through all of life's ups and downs.



Everyone was welcome in her home and inside her kitchen. One of the many gifts she passed down to her children was her joy for cooking. She was a role model to many on what being a mother is all about. She provided so much. Family vacations in Myrtle Beach will forever be treasured memories. She was always there for everyone.



Nellie Rose treated life the same way she treated making homemade biscuits. There is no set recipe to follow. You figure it out along the way. A little bit of this, a little bit of that.



Sundays just won't be the same without her.



Nellie Rose is survived by her children; two sisters, Evelyn and Florence (husband Milton); three grandchildren, Kyle (wife Susan), Cole (wife Emily), Ashton (fiancé Jesse), four great-grandchildren, Savannah, Gavin, Tanner and Spencer; two step-grandchildren, April and Blake; step-great-grandchild, Bryan; and a host of extended family members.



The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all of her caregivers that have meant so much over the past few years.



Immediately following the graveside service, the family will receive friends at the Pilot Baptist Church Family Life Center.



Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to a .



Arrangements entrusted to Strickland Funeral Home of Louisburg. Published in The News & Observer on July 11, 2019