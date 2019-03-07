Nella Davis Weaver



March 8, 1925 - March 4, 2019



Raleigh



Nella Davis Weaver died Monday, March 4th, 2019 at Waltonwood in Cary, North Carolina a few days short of her 94th birthday. She was born March 8th, 1925 to the late Ambrose and Florence Bruce Davis in Robeson County, N. C. She attended US Army electronics schools and worked in military research laboratories in New Jersey where she met her husband of 53 years - Clarence Odell Weaver.



Nella was a devoted mother and wife. She enjoyed gardening, landscaping, designing and making clothes, painting, swimming, and music. She enjoyed international traveling to Laymen Revivals with her husband and hosted many visiting Lay Evangelist.



Nella was preceded by her husband Odell and by her sisters; Wilma Ray Rozier, Elizabeth D. Kinlaw, Theda B. Davis and Natalie F. Leggett; and brothers Dr. Dale E Davis, Stacy A Davis, and Bruce R. Davis.



Left to cherish her memory are her sons Donald, wife Barbara and Glenn, wife Ellen. She was also deeply cherished by her 9 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.



Family will receive friends on Friday, March 8th, 2019 from 2:00-4:00PM in the sanctuary of New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh, NC. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM in the sanctuary followed by a dinner at 5:15 in the fellowship hall. A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1621 Broad St, Fuquay Varina, NC, 27526 at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 for family members only.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Raleigh Rescue Mission; 314 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC 27601; www.raleighrescue.org Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary