Nelle Rose Lacaster Bailey



May 13, 1929 - June 8, 2019



High Point



Nelle Rose Lancaster Bailey,90, left this Earthly Life to dance with the Angels,



June 8, 2019.



She was born in Rocky Mount, NC May 13,1929 and was raised in Louisburg, NC with her brother Bill Lancaster and her parents Rosabelle and Will Lancaster.



She was known for her beauty, both inside and out, her intelligence, determination,



Strength of spirit, courage, and wit and unconditional love for her family and closest friends.



She was Valedictorian of her Louisburg High School Class where she played basketball was editor of the school paper. She graduated from UNC-G in 1950 with a BA in Social Work. She was married to James McQueen Bailey for 55 years, they settled in High Point, NC to raise three daughters: Cynthia (Cyndi), Barbara, and Martha Rose.



She went back to school in her 40's for a teaching certificate and taught for 12 years in the Guilford County School System.



She loved to write about her travels and left many stories written about her early life and the lives of our ancestors through many years of intense genealogical research.



She and Jim raised a huge garden every year and canned and froze and cooked for all who would eat fresh vegetables. "Who plants a seed beneath the sod, and waits to see, Believes in God."



She leaves behind a grateful and blessed family including, Cyndi Morgan, Barbara Harris(Jim Harris) Martha Rose Clark(Chris Clark) Nine Grandchildren, Grace, Eli, John, Eric (Casey), Brittany, Blake (Kelsey), Lauren(Andrew) Caroline and Abby. As well as 4 great grandchildren Edan Marie, Brendan, Jacob, and Harper. Anaoinette Lilly her first cousin was like a sister to her and she leaves behind loving cousins and many beloved nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 until 1:45 at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549, where a funeral service will be held at 2:00pm. Entombment will follow in Lancaster Memorial Park.



Her family wishes to thank the Staff and Nurses at River Landing, near High Point for taking excellent loving care of her needs since 2012. We will be forever Thankful.



She led a loving, meaningful life and will be remembered with love by all her knew her.



Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com. Published in The News & Observer on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary