|
|
Nellie Leone Wright Corns
June 15, 1921 - October 13, 2019
High Point
HIGH POINT - Nellie Leone Wright Corns, 98, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Affectionately known as "Sugah", she was born in High Point, NC on June 15, 1921, daughter of the late Chalis Orben and Grace Hayworth Wright. She was a former North Carolina State Revenue employee who loved the beach and anything family. She was also a member of Oak View Baptist Church. Some of her greatest joys were making sure that everyone who walked through her door left full and satisfied with good southern cookin', time spent with her family and friends that provided laughter, love, and memories, and making sure that her beautiful flowers always stayed that way. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 78 years, James Sanford "Buddy" Corns, and two sisters, Margaret Wright Etters and Mary Wright Surratt.
Left to cherish her memory, her son, Jerry Corns of High Point, NC; grandchildren, James Corns of New York City, NY, Kristian Corns of San Diego, CA; her daughter Karen Rabb of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Amy Howell and husband Chris of Raleigh, NC, great-grandchildren Shelby Howell and Beckham Howell; Alex Rabb and wife Kym of Winterville, NC, great-grandchild Aiden Rabb; Mitch Rabb and wife Tiffany of Knoxville, TN.
A public visitation with the family will occur on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a celebration of life service at 11:00 AM at Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point, NC. Pastor Steve Smith will officiate. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park.
Memorials in Nellie's honor may be directed to: Oak View Baptist Church, 810 Oakview Rd, High Point, NC 27265.
Online condolences may be made at: www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service of High Point is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 16, 2019