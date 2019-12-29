|
Nellie P. Fountain
October 9, 1932 - December 23, 2019
Atlantic Beach and Tarboro
Nellie P. Fountain, 87, of Atlantic Beach and Tarboro, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Tarboro, officiated by Pastor Lamont Hemminger.
She retired from Carolina Telephone. Her kind and gentle spirit will be missed.
She is survived by her sons, James Michael Lanier and Stephen Henry Lanier; grandchildren, Michael Noah Lanier and Adeline Grace Lanier; best friend, Nancy Barnes Williamson; and caregiver, Donna Emory.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Superior Court Judge, George M. Fountain; parents, Tommy and Addyes Proctor; sisters, Dot Eason and Pauline Johnson; brothers, Richard Proctor and Robert Proctor.
Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019