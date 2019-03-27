Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Nellie Grey Peterson Barkley

Raleigh

Nellie "Nell" Grey Peterson Barkley, of Raleigh, passed peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Nell was the daughter of the late Max R. Peterson, Sr. and Mary Lilly Peterson of Clinton, NC. She was a loving wife to the late William "Bill" H. Barkley. She loved birds, beautiful flowers, travelling, and being outside enjoying nature with family and friends. She worked as a librarian at West Millbrook Middle School until her retirement.

Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Bill and son David. She is survived by her son, Reid Barkley and wife Tracey Colyer of Wendell; daughter, Jean Bowden and husband, Dallas of Garner; grandchildren, Lauren and Katie Bowden.

Our family would like to thank all the caregivers and staff at Windsor Point Retirement Community for the love, care, and support shown to Nell (mom) and the family over the months and years.

There will be a funeral service Friday, March 29, 2019, at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home Chapel, 1200 Benson Road, Garner, NC at 11:00am with visitation one hour prior. A graveside service will be held at Mount Gilead Baptist Church in Clinton, NC at 2:30pm.

Online condolences welcomed at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2019
