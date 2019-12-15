Home

Services
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Knightdale Baptist Church
15 Main Street
Knightdale, NC
View Map
Nellie Medlin Stallings


1933 - 2019
Nellie Medlin Stallings Obituary
Nellie Medlin Stallings

Knightdaale

Nellie Medlin Stallings, 86, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born May 22, 1933 in Nash County to the late Walter Lee Medlin and Lillie Bee Curran Medlin. Nellie retired with 33 years of service from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. She was a faithful member of Knightdale Baptist Church.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Monday, December 16, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545 and other times at the home.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Knightdale Baptist Church, 15 Main Street, Knightdale, NC 27545. Burial will follow in New Knightdale Baptist Church Cemetery.

Nellie is survived by her husband, Dudley Barbee Stallings; son, Michael David Stallings and wife, Mitzi Hole of Apex; daughter, Kimberly Ann Stallings and husband, David Ernsthausen of Apex; sister, Alice M. Denton and husband, Robert of Boone; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leroy Medlin; and sisters: Lillie M. Johnson, Evelyn M. Harrell, Lois M. Griffin, and Edith M. Bostick.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Knightdale Baptist Church Family Life Center, PO Box 21, Knightdale, NC 27545

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 15, 2019
