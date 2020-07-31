Nello Leguy Teer, III
January 9, 1938 - July 28, 2020
Durham
Nello Leguy Teer, III, age 82, died at the Laurels of Chatham in Pittsboro, NC on July 28, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1938 to the late Nello Teer Jr. and Dorothy Foster Teer.
Nello is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janet Couch Teer; his daughter, Chase Teer Loew; his son-in-law, Robert Douglas Loew; his son, Nello Leguy Teer IV and his daughter-in-law, Katherine Louise Teer.
A private graveside service will be held in Nello's remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Teer Chapel at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Drive, Durham, NC 27707.
The Teer family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
