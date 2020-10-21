Nelson Austin
October 12, 1947 - October 16, 2020
Angier
Wallace Nelson Austin, 73, passed away on Friday at Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington. A native of Wake county, Nelson was the son of Edith V. Austin of Willow Spring and the late, James Wallace Austin. Nelson served in the US Army and was a combat veteran during Vietnam. Following his military service, Nelson returned to farming which he did for nearly all his life. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. The burial will follow with military honors at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Fuquay-Varina. The family will greet friends following the burial at Nelson's home. In addition to his mother, Nelson is survived by his sons, Wallace Austin and wife, Sherry of Raleigh, Dallas Austin and wife, Kimberly of Lillington; twin granddaughters, Mackensie Austin and Elisabeth Austin both of Raleigh; sisters, Faye Glass of Angier and Lynn Ward-Moore of Fuquay-Varina. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Sylvia B. Austin in June of 2020. Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
.