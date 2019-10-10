|
|
Nelson Edward Peebles,Sr.
Raleigh
Nelson Edward Peebles,Sr.(Billy) departed this life peacefull on October 4, 2019. A Raleigh native, he was born on August 17, 1920 to the late Powell and Virginia Peebles. He was fifth of nine children. His parents and siblings preceded him in death.
Mr. Peebles worked for Norfolk and Southern Railway for forty years . He was an avid gardener,golfer,fisherman and hunter but his main priority was always his family. He leaves to mourn his wife of seventy-nine years, Maragaret Elizabeth Baxter Peebles, a daughter, Gloria Neltine Patterson, Ed D (Pickens,Esq), Nelson Peebles Jr.,Dwight Peebles,Sr.(Marguerite), grandchildren, Pickens A. Patterson,M.D., ( Cristale), Staci Rucker, Esq.(Kelton), Dwight Peebles,Jr., (Tiffany),Dana Peebles, Genie Peebles Mary Beth Peebles and Nelson Peebles,III, eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Wilson Temple United Methodist Church. The viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m .A wake will be held on Thursday October 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. at Haywood Funeral Home
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 10, 2019