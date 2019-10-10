Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
Wake
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haywood Funeral Home
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson Temple United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Wilson Temple United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelson Peebles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelson Edward Peebles Sr.


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelson Edward Peebles Sr. Obituary
Nelson Edward Peebles,Sr.

Raleigh

Nelson Edward Peebles,Sr.(Billy) departed this life peacefull on October 4, 2019. A Raleigh native, he was born on August 17, 1920 to the late Powell and Virginia Peebles. He was fifth of nine children. His parents and siblings preceded him in death.

Mr. Peebles worked for Norfolk and Southern Railway for forty years . He was an avid gardener,golfer,fisherman and hunter but his main priority was always his family. He leaves to mourn his wife of seventy-nine years, Maragaret Elizabeth Baxter Peebles, a daughter, Gloria Neltine Patterson, Ed D (Pickens,Esq), Nelson Peebles Jr.,Dwight Peebles,Sr.(Marguerite), grandchildren, Pickens A. Patterson,M.D., ( Cristale), Staci Rucker, Esq.(Kelton), Dwight Peebles,Jr., (Tiffany),Dana Peebles, Genie Peebles Mary Beth Peebles and Nelson Peebles,III, eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Wilson Temple United Methodist Church. The viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m .A wake will be held on Thursday October 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. at Haywood Funeral Home
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haywood Funeral Home
Download Now