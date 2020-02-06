|
Nelson Ennis
December 21, 1944 - January 29, 2020
Brunswick, GA
Nelson Ennis, of Brunswick, GA passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Nelson was born on December 21, 1944 in Alexandria, VA and was retired from WakeMed in Raleigh, NC. Nelson married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (née Williams) in 1964 and was a proud father of his three children, David, Mark (Dawn-Marie) and Jennifer (Sean).
Loving brother-in-law and dear friend since childhood of Winifred & Diane Evans and Charles Lam.
Nelson enjoyed playing guitar with his best friend Steve, working with his hands and took great pride in fixing up his home and anything else that needed done. He also enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Nelson loved to watch movies, listen to music, spend time with family and anything involving history. He will be remembered for his great smile, sense of humor and unfailing generosity.
Nelson was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Pauline, his step-father Raymond, sisters Nancy, Peggy and Joyce, nephews Ben, Gregory, Chuck, David and Steve, brother-in-law and dear friend, Helmut. He will also be missed by several nieces and nephews.
The celebration of life reception will be held at the Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home (Brunswick, GA) on Saturday, February 8 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Socitety (www.nationalmssociety.org) or to the . Arrangements are in the care of the Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520.www.edomillerandosons.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 6, 2020