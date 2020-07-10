Nelson Glenn Kerley
Summerfield
On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Nelson Glenn Kerley Sr., loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 74.
Nelson was born on March 21, 1946 in Little Rock, AR to Henry & Vernon (Caldwell) Kerley. He was the youngest of 7 children. He attended Williamston High and East Carolina University and could often be found on a ball field no matter the time of day. On May 26, 1966, he married his childhood sweetheart, Roxanna (Bryant). They both are the proud parents of two loving children, Nelson (Glenn) Kerley Jr. and Valerie Morris. He is an Army veteran and was proud of his time in the service during the Vietnam War. After his service, Nelson worked in the textile industry for several years prior to opening his first restaurant in Lizard Lick, NC.
Family was important to Nelson and was at the center of both his work and play. He has owned several family owned businesses, most notably The Ol' Miner Restaurant in Greensboro and Beginning Visions Child Development Center in Burlington. He was an avid sports fan, loved the beach, and made room for dessert with every meal. He was known for his quick wit, his guiding wisdom, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Nelson was preceded in death by his father, Henry, and his mother, Vernon, his siblings, Mary, Henry, Barbara, Kenneth, & Phil. Nelson is survived by his wife Roxanna, their two children (and spouses), Glenn (Ruth), Valerie (Robbie), their grandchildren (and spouses) Tyler (Brianna), Brittany, Pearce, Bryant, & Gram, his sister Anna Wyatt, and his brother/sister-in laws, Jeanne Bryant Wood, Phil Wood, Kay Kerley & Lillian Kerley.
After suffering a brain aneurysm and several strokes over the past two years, Nelson passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family. While his passing comes with great sadness for those left, we celebrate the life he lived, the race finally won, and his union in heaven with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ!
Reverend Eddie Coltrain of Williamston, NC will preside over a graveside service on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at the East Lawn Cemetery at 5pm in Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends beginning at 4 p.m. at the cemetery.
You are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com
.