Nelson W. Boyette
1930 - 2020
Nelson W. Boyette

May 25, 1930 - October 18, 2020

Apex

Nelson Wade Boyette, 90, passed away on Sunday. A native of Jones County, NC, he is the son of the late Murray and Beatrice Mallard Boyette.

Mr. Boyette was a Refrigeration HVAC Technician with the Wake County Public School System prior to retirement.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Friday at Apex Cemetery.

Survivors include his daughter, Sandra B. Toler (Doug) of Raleigh; sons, Gary Boyette (Susan) of Raleigh and Doug Boyette (Pam) of Apex; sister, Sue Sutton of Trenton and brother, John Boyette (Janet) of Marion; his grandchildren, Amy, Michael, Landry, Corey, Wendy, Chris, Jenny and Adam, as well as 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Nelson was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy Gilbert Boyette.

The family wishes to express our appreciation to the caregivers that provided outstanding care for our father during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Apex Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Memories & Condolences
