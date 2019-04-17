Nicholas G. Cariello, Jr.



Chapel Hill



Nicholas George Cariello, Jr. died April 12, 2019, in Chapel Hill. Born in Union City, New Jersey, on October 31, 1948, Nick attended Fordham Preparatory School and Georgetown University, and earned his law degree from New York University. By trade, he was a writer, working most recently as a technical writer for NetApp in Research Triangle Park.



Nick is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sarah Schroth; his son, Joe Cariello, and daughter-in-law, Darby Frye; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Marjorie Cariello; and many cousins, nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.



He reveled in writing and the English language—fiction, poetry, editorials—and he wrote every day without fail. When not writing, Nick was in the garden, transforming his property into a series of magical spaces. He had a passion and talent for cooking, especially traditional Italian dishes, some derived from his mother's recipes.



Family meant everything to Nick. Easter and Christmas meals were sacrosanct to him, with rack of lamb and seven fishes required. He was a dedicated partner, faithfully following Sarah's career path, which took him away from his beloved New York City to Texas, Spain, New Jersey, Washington, DC, and finally Chapel Hill, North Carolina.



Nick's friends and family describe him as unique: a brilliant writer and wordsmith, a lover of language. Extremely well-read, he was a nimble conversationalist, always ready to engage in intellectual and philosophical discussions and matters of the day. He was a character, charming and funny.



Funeral services will be 12:30 PM Saturday, April 20 in Duke University Chapel. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.



Memorial gifts may be made to: Duke Cancer Center Thoracic Clinic, dukecancerinstitute.org (navigate to Thoracic & Lung Cancers Fund) or the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Clinical Research at Georgetown University Hospital, Lombardi.georgetown.edu (navigate to Giving). Arrangements are with Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online memorials: hallwynne.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary