Nicholas "Nick' Chwalek
June 10, 1977 - January 15, 2020
Cary
Nicholas "Nick" Chwalek passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020.
Nick is survived by the loves of his life, spouse of 17 years Corrie and 11 year old son Logan. He is also survived by his parents Carol and James Chwalek, brother Anthony, sister-in-law Rachel, and niece Freya Chwalek of East Hampstead NH, as well as aunts, uncles, and several cousins. Nick was born in Lawrence, MA on June 10th 1977, where he spent the first decade of his life before moving to NH in 1987 with his family. He graduated from Timberlane Regional High School in 1995. From there he attended Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY where he received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 2000.
Nick and Corrie met in 1997; in 2001 they moved to Apex, NC to start their life together, and in 2002 they married. Six years passed and Nick became a father. In 2019, they moved to Boone, NC where they planned to spend the rest of their lives.
Nick worked in the engineering field for 20 years with the majority in 3D printing and scanning. Nick enjoyed working on cars, restoring a dune buggy with his son, and especially rebuilding a 1995 Jeep with his brother which he enjoyed taking off-road. His passion was in the world of remote controlled vehicles. He loved building, driving, and modifying RC cars and trucks with parts that he designed. This passion and love led Nick to create his first company HELIOS RC and later BowHouseRC, which held and sponsored many RC events. He was a well-known and respected member of the RC community where he will be greatly missed.
Services will be held Sunday, January 26th at 1:00pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for support for Logan's college savings. Donations can be sent directly to Ameriprise at the address below.
Todd Gronewald Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. 5420 Wade Park Blvd, Suite 208 Raleigh, NC 27607 O: 919.803.1425 Logan Chwalek 529 College Savings
A Celebration of Life will be held in New Hampshire at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 25, 2020