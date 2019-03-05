|
Nicholas Del
Donno, Jr.
August 9, 1933 - February 28, 2019
Raleigh
Nicholas Del Donno Jr., 85, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Rosewood Health Center.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Josephine; his daughters, Lisa Matarese and Diana Poston; six grandchildren, Justin, Brandon and Kate Matarese, Nicole Stone, Melissa Poston, and Danielle Grabowski; his sister Rose Ward.
Mr. Del Donno, Jr., a veteran of the Korean Conflict, was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and retired from IBM after 36 years.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 8, at Saint Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2019