Nicholas Holden Baxter


1956 - 2020
Nicholas Holden Baxter

November 21, 1956-January 17, 2020

Glacier, WA

Nicholas Holden Baxter, lately of San Diego, CA, and Glacier, WA, son of Dr. Stephen B. Baxter and Ann Sweeney Baxter died peacefully in his sleep at dawn on January 17, 2020, after a courageous fight against cancer. His sharp wit and lively intellect charmed and delighted those he knew up until his last moments. He is survived by his two daughters, Dustyn Baxter and Stacy Baxter Vazquez, his two granddaughters, Haylii Baxter and Skyler Baxter, his father, and his five siblings, Clare, Persis, James, Padraic, and Michael. He will be missed. A memorial service is planned for the spring in Chapel Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225, or online at https://whatcomhospice.org/donate-online/ .
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 24, 2020
