Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the family home
Hayes Barton, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
120 E. Edenton St.
View Map
1942 - 2019
Nick Young Obituary
Francis Nicholls (Nick) Young

Raleigh

FRANCIS NICHOLLS (Nick) YOUNG, 76, lost his 27-year battle with Parkinson's Disease on November 6, 2019. Quiet, strong, kind and generous, Nick demonstrated how to deal with illness with dignity, humor, and a commitment to helping others dealing with the disease.

Born November 23, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Alma Stanley and David Alexander Young, Nick was raised in Raleigh, attending Broughton High School. He earned a textile degree and studied computer science at NC State, where he was also a proud Kappa Alpha Fraternity brother.

A Vietnam vet, Nick served as a fire control technician in the Navy from 1966-69, stationed on the USS Clarion River. He began his computing career at Burlington Industries in Greensboro and Irwin, NC; worked as a computer programmer at First Citizens Bank; and moved to Acurex Environmental Engineering Consulting, becoming Arcadis, where he was a computer programmer, then a business administrator, for 25 years. Nick loved his work; his only regret was that Parkinson's forced him to leave the job and coworkers that he loved. The music of the Beatles and Bob Dylan was his favorite through many years.

An athlete, Nick, was a high school all-state and state champion in the breaststroke his senior year. He also ran 11 marathons from age 40-53 until sidelined by Parkinson's, but he continued to inspire others to run. Always enamored with technology and gadgets, Nick also indulged his creative side through painting, wood sculpting, and collages.

Nick did everything possible to fight Parkinson's and to help others cope with a degenerative, debilitating disease. He participated in clinical trials and patient support groups. He joined Dr. Burton Scott in lectures and mentored first year Duke medical students in his home, also sharing patient experiences with Duke physical therapy PhD candidates.

Nick is survived by his wife, Judy Young; sister Caroline (David) Irvin of Raleigh; brothers Sidney Stanley Young (Patricia) of Raleigh, and Richard (Holly) Young of Vinalhaven and Rockland, Maine; niece Nicki Young; nephews David Young II, Peter Young, Will Young, Nicholas Young, and David and John Irvin; stepson Kevin O'Gorman (Cindy); and step grandchildren Ryan and Catherine O'Gorman.

Following Nick's example of appreciation for others, the family thanks Dr. Burton Scott at the Duke Movement Disorders Clinic, and Dr. Peter Perault in Chapel Hill, who took care of Nick for many years. Thanks also to Nick's caregivers: Jimmy Stephenson, Alfreida Brown, Cliff Small, and the staff at Morningside of Raleigh.

Visitation with the family will be held at the family home in Hayes Barton on Friday, November 8, from 5 to 8 pm. A celebration of Nick's life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 E. Edenton St., on Saturday, November 9, at 11:00 am.

Those who wish to honor Nick's memory are invited to make a donation to the Duke Movement Disorders Clinic, ATTN: SW, at 932 Morreene Rd, Durham, NC, 27705.

Arrangements are being made by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 7, 2019
