Nikki O'Donnell

Nikki Haugen O'Donnell



November 8, 1967 - July 16, 2020



Clearwater, FL



Nikki Haugen O'Donnell (AKA Lisa Ann Haugen) passed away in Clearwater, FL in the early morning hours of July 16, 2020 due to cardiovascular complications. Born in Medford, Oregon on November 8, 1967 the only child of Carol and Gordon Haugen she grew up in Raleigh, NC attending Sanderson High School.



She is survived by her life partner Christine O'Donnell of Clearwater, Fl, mother Carol Haugen & partner Jenny Merritt of Raleigh, father Gordon Haugen & wife Leanah of Highland Ranch, CO, & mother-in-law Angie O'Donnell of Clearwater. Also surviving are several uncles and their families, David Agin of Colorado, George. Timothy, & Patrick Agin of Michigan. Left to morn Nikki' s untimely passing are many friends & relatives in the Naples, Treasure Island & Clearwater, FL area.



Nikki Was preceded in death by her grandparents Bertha & Frank Uscowskas, Elmer & Joann Agin, Les & Thelma Haugen and father-in-law John O'Donnell.



Due to continuing COVID-19 issues in Florida & NC no memorial service is planned at this time. However in remembrance of Nikki there would be several things you could do.....Continue to enjoy viewing all of the Star Wars movies, donate your time or money to your local no-kill animal shelter and lastly become an organ donor as she did.



