Nina Lloyd Barham



Wake Forest



Nina Lloyd Barham passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born in Wake County on February 22, 1935 to Barry William Lloyd and Ruby Morris Lloyd. She retired from the State then later worked at Bayleaf Baptist Church in the nursery until she was 80. Nina recently described working in the nursery as her favorite job.



A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Falls Baptist Church, 9700 Fonville Road, Wake Forest with Pastor Dr. Tom Jenkins officiating. The family will receive visitors from 11:00-12:30 at the home of Nina Barham prior to the service.



Surviving: son Kenneth Barham, Sr. of Wake Forest, daughter Amy Barham of Wake Forest, grandchildren: Kenneth Jr. (Sissy), Rebecca (Sumanth), Gracie, Jenny, Zoe, Trey; great grandchildren: Andrew and William Barham, Maya Krishnamoorthy; sisters: Ruth Young of Wake Forest, Shirley Brown (Ed) of Roswell, GA, Cindy Weatehrspoon (Jimmy) of Wendell; lots of special nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Nina was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Barham, sons: Gerald Wayne Barham, Darrell Todd Barham; sisters: Pearl Harris (R.L.), Lottie Yates.



She will be remembered most by her kids and grandkids for her sense of humor and planning family holiday gatherings. Nina loved her family, church, and neighbors.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Falls Baptist Church, 9700 Fonville Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587 or Falls Community Cemetery c/o Linwood Barham, 9705 Fonville Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587.



Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries. Published in The News & Observer on June 2, 2019