Nina Rae (Trankina) Lacey
December 17, 1930 - December 25, 2019
Cary
Nina Rae Lacey, 89, passed into her Eternal Reward on December 25, 2019 from Transitions Life Care center (hospice), Raleigh, NC after a steady decline in both mental and physical capabilities for a year or more.
Nina was predeceased by her parents Dr. Joseph V. and Raphaela Trankina, her brothers Vincent Trankina (Frieda – deceased), Tony Fontane (Kerry – deceased), and Nina's twin brother, Joseph Trankina, Jr. (Bettye Faye – surviving). She was born in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Joseph Trankina was the Founder and Director of the Greater Grand Forks, ND, Mission and Service Center in 1941. He served in that capacity until his passing in 1967.
Nina graduated from the Swedish Covenant School of Nursing in Chicago, IL, in 1953. Nina was a Nurse at Deaconess Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, until 1961, when she married Herbert Lacey. She gave birth to Herbert Lacey, III, in May of 1962. In August, 1962, they moved to New York, where they lived for eight years. In 1970, they moved to North Carolina, where they have lived for 49 years. Herb and Nina were blessed with 58 years of marriage. Their son, Herbert Lacey, III and wife, Ann Lacey, have a son, Joshua Lacey, age 16.
Nina had a number of nieces and nephews and more moving into the next generation.
Memorial services are planned for Sunday, January 5, 2020, 3:00 pm, at Colonial Baptist Church, 6051 Tryon Rd, Cary, NC 27518.
While flowers are not requested, Memorials honoring Nina may be made to the international ministry of Dr. Stephen Davey, Pastor of Colonial Baptist Church, which is: Wisdom for the Heart, 2703 Jones Franklin Rd., Ste. 105, Cary, NC 27518 or to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Internment will take place at a future date.
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 1, 2020