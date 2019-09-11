|
Noah Alexander Dombkowski
Nov 17th 1997 - Sept 7, 2019
Cary
Noah Alexander Dombkowski, age 21, is now resting peacefully after he was taken from this world too soon. Born November 17th, 1997, in Cary North Carolina, Noah lived a very happy and fulfilling life continuously being loved and supported by everyone that is blessed to know him. Noah will live on through the hearts of his incredible and loving parents (Richard & April Dombkowski) of Cary NC, and his supportive and caring brothers (Zachary & Joshua Dombkowski) also of Cary, NC as well as family and friends in the many states he lived in. Noah who was enrolled at East Carolina University and slated to graduate with a degree in Industrial Engineering Technology in May of 2020 died on September 7th, 2019.
Noah was an adventurous spirit to say the very least. He was never clear of obstacles but welcomed any challenge. Noah would learn something as complex as playing the piano, but then pivot it to pursue something completely different like skiing or travel. From achieving the rank of Eagle Scout at age 14 to jumping out of airplanes, Noah did it all. He was a man with exquisite taste and never compromised on anything. Noah was brilliantly honest, gentle in every way, and will be dearly missed.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 13th at 4:30PM at St Mary Magdalen Church, 625 Magdala Place in Apex NC. The family will be available to begin receiving guests from 3:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers you may offer a donation to the Autism Society in Noah's name.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 11, 2019