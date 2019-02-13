Home

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Rolesville

Nola Daniel passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019 due to complications from a broken hip. Born in Granville County on July 5, 1927 to Eugene Bryant and Ina Woodlief Pearce, she moved to Wake County with her parents in 1936. Nola became a member of Rolesville Baptist Church and remained there all her life. She graduated from Rolesville High School in 1945, attended Campbell University, and retired from North Carolina State University in 1989. Nola had many life-long friends.

Nola was preceded in death by her dear sisters, Doris P Barham and Carolyn P Shearon.

Survivors include children, Ronald B. Daniel and wife, Pat of Wendell, Vickie D. Wall and husband, Bobby of Rolesville, Richard E. Daniel and wife, Suszon of Wake Forest; lovely grandchildren, Angela Daniel Bassey (Jacob), Martin J. Wall, Caroline W. Stahl (Ben), Brittany D. Long (Josh), Brooke D. Zebrine (Brandon), Mollie V Daniel; precious great granddaughters, Lyla A. Long, Leah G. Long, Bridget L. Zebrine, Lily M. Long; dear brothers, E.B. Pearce and wife, Ruth of Raleigh, Jim Pearce and wife, Ruth of Youngsville; friend and caregiver Pat Hocutt; friends at Capital Auto Auction; and dear and special friends Becky J Pearce and Barbara J Richards.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Wake Med MICU and Transitions Life Care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in honor of Nola's two sisters, Rolesville Baptist Church, or Transitions Life Care.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Rolesville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rolesville Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811, or at other times at her daughter Vicki's home.

Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2019
