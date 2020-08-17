Nola Lawthers Armstrong
September 29, 1933 - August 15, 2020
Raleigh
Nola Lawthers Armstrong has joined her beloved husband, George Robert Armstrong and daughter Rowena Sprinkle into the conscious presence of their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Nola is survived by five of her six children, Robert Lorin Armstrong, Dawn Tobin, Deanna Thomas, Richard Armstrong and David Armstrong, all residing in Wake County. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Nola pursued her love for the arts, including painting, dance, piano, quilting and other crafts throughout her life. Her "Op-Art" painting titled "Gem Star" was part of an amateur exhibit at the NC Museum of Art in 1968.
Of Nola's many creative accomplishments, she answered her husband's request in 1964 to provide a sketch of a wolf character to his employer, Collegiate Manufacturing in Ames, Iowa. Bob was a sales representative for the company before becoming manager and later general manager of NC State's Student Supply Stores in 1965.
Nola's artwork, along with the choice of a muscular strutting body, was presented to artists at Collegiate Manufacturing. Her sketch and vision were the inspiration for the wolf mascot logo that has represented NC State University for the past 55 years.
Her family thanks Springmoor Retirement Community and Stewart Health Center and independent CNA's Bizunesh Doyamo, Jane Nganga, Consolatta Mwika, Lucy Gicharu, as well as Stella, Naomi, Maimuna, Dorcas and the staff of Griswold for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18th from 10 - 11 am at Mitchell Funeral Home. Funeral Services (to be live streamed) will begin at 11 am, with interment beside her husband following at Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum.
