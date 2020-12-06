1/
Nona Short
Nona Short
November 19, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Nona Joan Short, 84, of Raleigh, NC died of natural causes on November 19, 2020.
She is survived by cousins Larry and Judy Hardister, Sue Hardister, Carol Edmonds of Brownsville, TN, Barbara E Killebrew of Niceville, FL, and her large chosen family of loving friends including caretakers Lewis and Anne Downey.
Nona was preceded in death by her mother Emma Susan Newsom Short, and her beloved Dobermans: Sousa, Zoe, Valentine, Morgan, Muddy, Maude, and Zest
Nona was the recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship and a graduate of both Ole Miss and the University of WI.
She was a professor of Latin and Photography at Meredith College. Nona was an artist, photographer, and jewelry-maker.
At her request, no services are planned. Her remains will be spread at her homeplace in Brownsville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Doberman Rescue of the Triad, https://www.doberman-rescue.com/index.php


Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
