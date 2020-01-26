|
Norma Edge Atkins
May 16, 1937 - January 23, 2020
Greenwood
Norma Edge Atkins, 82, resident of Ashley Place, widow of Allen Atkins, passed away, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Ashley Place in Greenwood, SC. Born May 16, 1937 in Newdale, NC; she was the daughter of the late George and Georgia Edge.
Norma was a graduate of Lees McRae College in Banner Elk, NC where she received her degree as a medical technician. She retired from Dorothea Dix Hospital in Raleigh, NC. Norma was a member of Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, NC.
She is survived by her two sons, Trent Atkins and wife Tammy of Raleigh, NC and Kent Atkins and wife Ashlee on Greenwood, SC; sister, Glenna Dawkins of Newdale, NC; four grandchildren, Shane Atkins, Laura Davis Atkins, Anna Griffis Atkins and Lake Atkins; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Edge and sister Martha Robinson.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1PM Saturday at Mitchell Funeral Home Chapel in Raleigh, NC with a reception to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Season Hospice, 7142 Woodrow St. Suite B, Irmo, SC 29063.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Greenwood, SC and Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh, NC are assisting the Atkins family.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 26, 2020