Norma Lee
Fink Snotherly
Raleigh
Norma Lee Fink Snotherly, 91, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on October 6, 2019. Born on March 1, 1928 in Beckley, West Virginia; she was the daughter of the late __A. Ray Fink and Ella Pearl Carper Fink and wife of the late Joseph Eugene Snotherly.
Joe and Norma were both hairdressers and together owned and operated Sir Walter Beauty Salons in the Raleigh Area for many years. After his passing, Norma transferred their business to a family friend – owner of Mitchell Hair Salons and School. Following her retirement, Norma was able to focus on being a "Granny" to her five grandchildren and later on a "GiGi" for her two great-grandchildren. When able, she was an active member of Westover United Methodist Church - helping with the church flowers and any crafting project needed. She was an avid quilter and was well known for her deliciously made pound cakes.
Norma is survived by her son; Lynn Snotherly and Jenny Snotherly, of Raleigh; daughter: Rhonda Bailey-Remchak and husband Steve, of Angier; daughter: Karen Snotherly-Henning, of Fuquay-Varina; grandchildren: Bryce and Jarrett Snotherly, Erin Ellis and husband Daniel, and Allison and Avery Henning; great-grandsons: Ethan and Dylan Ellis; and by a brother and his family: Phil Nichols.
A time of visitation and reception will be held on Friday, October 11th from 1-2 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh). Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel, with interment to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Flowers are welcomed; however, memorials may be made in Norma's memory to the SPCA of Wake County or to Liberty HomeCare and Hospice.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 9, 2019