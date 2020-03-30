|
|
Norma Hedrick
October 25, 1939-March 27, 2020
Catawba
Norma Jean Hedrick, 80, of Catawba, NC passed away in the home that she grew up in, surrounded by her family and minister on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born October 25, 1939 in Catawba County to the late Marcus Burette Hedrick and Eula Martin Hedrick. Norma was raised on a cotton farm along with eight brothers and sisters and lived life with the energy and work ethic of that raising. She built a life in Raleigh, with wonderful friends and became an avid walker near the North Carolina State University campus. Norma built a career and retired from Mason Corp, in Raleigh, where she lived as a Wolfpack fan for over 50 years. In 2018, she moved back to the home place in Catawba, NC to live with her brother and sister. A graveside service to celebrate Norma's life will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Catawba, NC. Rev. David L. Green will officiate. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658
Condolences may be sent to the Hedrick family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Hedrick family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 30, 2020