Norma Jean



Faulk Riley



January 13, 1934 - March 24, 2019



Carthage



Norma Jean Faulk Riley, of Carthage, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Mrs. Riley, formerly of Sanford, NC, was the daughter of the late Joseph Monroe Faulk and Pearl Mae Faulk.



Mrs. Riley was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Jimmy Riley. She also was preceded In death by a sister, Estelle Faulk Wilson, and three brothers, Dail Faulk, Bill Faulk and Homer Faulk, all of Sanford, NC.



Mrs. Riley was a member of the Carthage United Methodist Church. She served on various committees, and was a dedicated member of the of the Church choir for many years.



Mrs. Riley was elected and served as a Carthage Town Commissioner from 2003-2007, and then served as Mayor Pro Tem of Carthage from 2008-2014. In 2007 she received the Outstanding Citizen Award from the Carthage Rotary Club. She was a member of the Carthage Economic Development Committee, the Carthage Mural Committee and the Carthage Garden Club.



Mrs Riley is survived by a daughter, Debbie Riley of Seven lakes, two sons landy Riley and his wife Belinda of Whispering Pines, Scott Riley and his wife Sherry also of Whispering Pines, NC.



She is also survived by eight Grand Children, Jeanne Hobbs of Southern Pines, NC Jim Hobbs of Southport, NC. Tatum Riley of Whispering Pines, James Riley of Whispering Pines, Dawson Riley of Whispering Pines, Jessica Riley of Greenville, NC , Taylor Riley of Greenville, NC and Jake Riley of Whispering Pines, NC. One great grandchild, Grady James Hobbs of Southport, NC.



Mrs. Riley's service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Carthage United Methodist Church. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the McDonald Building In Carthage, NC. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Carthage United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 70, Carthage, NC 28327. Fry & Prickett Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary