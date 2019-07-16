Norma Katherine Salter Brown



Apex, NC.



Norma Katherine Salter Brown, 91, passed away peacefully at home with her daughters by her side on July 14, 2019.



Norma was born on September 26, 1927. She was predeceased by her parents, Cornelia and Bryan Salter, her brothers, Leland, Frank, Cecil and McNeil. She was also predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Edgar Brown, Jr.



She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Brown Hodge, Sandra Brown Simpson, and her daughter by choice, Joan Wynn Charland, her grandchildren, Emily Simpson, Sarah Simpson (Whitman), Steven Hodge (Nikki), Bryan Hodge, and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Frank Brown and Phillip Brown and sisters-in-law, Viola Ward and Carole Brown Coats.



A heartfelt thank you to Betsy Hunt for her love and care of Mom for the last eight years. Mom's life was greatly enriched by Betsy's friendship, kindness and loving care. A special thank you to Transitions Hospice Care for its compassionate caregivers and professional staff.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Carlisle Funeral Home in Tarboro, NC. A graveside service will follow at 2:00pm in Edgecombe Memorial Park.



Published in The News & Observer on July 16, 2019