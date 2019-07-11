Norma Louise Hailey Martin



Raleigh



Norma Louise Hailey Martin, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born December 8, 1938 in Wake County to the late Norman L. Hailey and Mary Louise Matthews Hailey. She graduated from Cary High School in 1957. She married the love of her life, Thomas Edison Martin on November 24, 1957. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother; she will be greatly missed.



A service to celebrate her life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at North Ridge Bible Chapel, 7100 Harps Mill Road, Raleigh, 27615. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.



The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:45 pm at the church.



Surviving: husband, Thomas "Tom" Edison Martin; daughters: Laura Martin Henderson and husband, Robin of Raleigh, Amy Martin Bridgers and husband, Scott of Knightdale; grandchildren: Justin Alan Henderson and wife, Dana, Hailey Rebecca Bridgers, Garrett Scott Bridgers; great-granddaughter, Annie Elizabeth Henderson; sister, Ann Joy Hailey Chapman and husband, Charles of Apex and a host of special nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Ridge Bible Chapel.



Published in The News & Observer from July 11 to July 12, 2019