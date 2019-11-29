|
Norma A. Phillips
Zebulon
Mrs. Norma A. Phillips, 87, died peacefully on 11/23/2019 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield after complications from a medical procedure on 10/29/19. Norma was born on July 17, 1932 in Fall River, MA and was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, David L. Phillips, parents, Clinton V. & Hilda S. Davis of N. Dighton, MA and brother, Clinton V. Davis Jr.
Norma was an active member of the Zebulon United Methodist Church in Zebulon as well as participating in many activities at the Senior Center in Wendell. Before moving to NC, she and David were active members of the Dighton Community Church in Dighton, MA and enjoyed their beloved friends and family in the New England area. She especially enjoyed singing in choirs both in NC and MA and was a regular contributor to the annual Day Lily Show in Dighton. Before retiring, Norma worked with special needs adolescents and offered love and kindness to those who needed it most.
Norma loved to travel the country with David and enjoyed many camping adventures throughout her children's childhoods, adult years with their families, and well into retirement. Her favorite places included Horseneck Beach, MA & Kure Beach, NC, and gift shops.
Norma is survived by her children, Cynthia J. Phillips of Burlington, MA & children Allison & Stephen, David S. Phillips of Dedham, MA and his wife Rosa and children Natalie & Danielle, & Cheryl Colby & Bryan Bobbitt of Zebulon and children Jennifer and Brian and Great Grandchildren Owen & Connor Nash. She also leaves behind her loving cat, Timmy, and close friend, Jocelyn Duvall and roommate, Betty Murphy.
Memorial services for family and friends will be held at 1 pm on December 7, 2019, at the Zebulon United Methodist Church and at a later date in the spring of 2020 at the Dighton Community Church in Dighton, MA.
Donations can be made in Norma's memory to Operation Catnip PO Box 90744, Raleigh NC 27675, the Zebulon United Methodist Church, 121 W. Gannon Ave, Zebulon NC 27597, or to the Dighton Community Church, 2036 Elm Street, Dighton, MA 02715.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 29, 2019