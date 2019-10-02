|
Norma Sturdivant Coggin
Raleigh
Norma Sturdivant Coggin, 90, of Raleigh died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born November 29, 1928 in Chatham County to Robert and Lena Andrews Sturdivant and she was the oldest of 6 children. Norma graduated from high school at 16 and attended Crofts Business School in Durham in 1945 and began her career as a medical secretary at Duke Hospital at 17 years old.
Norma met her husband John Rod Coggin, Jr. while in Durham and they were married December 17, 1954. They were married for 40 years until his death in 1994.
Norma worked as a medical secretary for many years and continued her career with the Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service, retiring in 1989. She was an active member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, the Cameron Sunday School class, and the United Methodist Women. She was a member of The Woman's Club of Raleigh, where she served on the scholarship committee and co-chaired the Antique Show.
She was a loving wife and mother and her three grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her family also included many of Carol's childhood friends who were always welcome to stop by especially in time for dinner. Family was her first priority and she took pride in her family heritage. She began an annual family gathering at Thanksgiving that now includes 4 generations. She was kind and loving and as her health failed she was always appreciative to those that helped her. She never lost her strong determination, desire to encourage and her loving spirit.
She was predeceased by her husband John; her parents; sisters, Bobbye Sturdivant Marler, Billie Sturdivant Norwood, Virginia Dare Sturdivant; and brother, Jimmy Wren Sturdivant.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Coggin Barker (William); three grandchildren, Will (Megan Bair), John (Anna Knott) and Blair Hunt (Quinn); and four great-grandchildren; her sister, Phyllis Sturdivant Jordan (Don); brother-in-law, Jim Norwood; sister-in-law, Shelia Dawson Sturdivant; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by a special friend, Nancy Chance who lovingly cared for Norma over the last 10 years.
A memorial service will be held at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church on Thursday, October 3rd at 2:00 pm, followed by a visitation at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Hayes Barton UMW Scholarship Committee, 2209 Fairview Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608, or to a .
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 2, 2019