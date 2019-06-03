Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home
318 E. Main St.
Chesterfield, SC 29709
843-623-2449
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Gaddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Teal Gaddy


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Teal Gaddy Obituary
Norma Teal Gaddy

June 28, 1933 - June 1, 2019

McFarlan

Mrs. Norma Teal Gaddy, age 85, entered into rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church by Pastor Lonnie Grose and Brent Taylor with burial to follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Gaddy was born June 28, 1933 in McFarlan, NC a daughter of the late Bryant Braswell and Odell Winona Davis Teal. She was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. A loving mother and grandmother, Norma enjoyed time spent with her children and grandchildren, especially cooking for them. Her favorite pastime was shopping.

In addition to her parents, Norma was also preceded in death by her brother, Bryant Braswell Teal, Jr.

Survivors include her 4 sons, Clifton Davis Gaddy, Jr. of McFarlan, NC, Alan Warren Gaddy of Garner, NC, Robert Bryant Gaddy of San Francisco, CA, and Michael Teal Gaddy of Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Debra Sharon Cohen of Richmond, VA; and their father, Clifton Davis Gaddy, Sr. of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Matthew Alan, Matthew Wayne, Alexandria, Beck, Sarah, Tanner, and Justen; brother, Ralph R. Teal of Chapel Hill, NC; sisters, Helen Teal Ingram of Jacksonville, FL, and Carolyn Teal Chapman of Greenville, SC

Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Becky Nelson, P.O. Box 13, McFarlan, NC 28102

Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield, SC (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) is serving the Gaddy family.
Published in The News & Observer on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now