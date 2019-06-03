Norma Teal Gaddy



June 28, 1933 - June 1, 2019



McFarlan



Mrs. Norma Teal Gaddy, age 85, entered into rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church by Pastor Lonnie Grose and Brent Taylor with burial to follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.



Mrs. Gaddy was born June 28, 1933 in McFarlan, NC a daughter of the late Bryant Braswell and Odell Winona Davis Teal. She was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. A loving mother and grandmother, Norma enjoyed time spent with her children and grandchildren, especially cooking for them. Her favorite pastime was shopping.



In addition to her parents, Norma was also preceded in death by her brother, Bryant Braswell Teal, Jr.



Survivors include her 4 sons, Clifton Davis Gaddy, Jr. of McFarlan, NC, Alan Warren Gaddy of Garner, NC, Robert Bryant Gaddy of San Francisco, CA, and Michael Teal Gaddy of Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Debra Sharon Cohen of Richmond, VA; and their father, Clifton Davis Gaddy, Sr. of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Matthew Alan, Matthew Wayne, Alexandria, Beck, Sarah, Tanner, and Justen; brother, Ralph R. Teal of Chapel Hill, NC; sisters, Helen Teal Ingram of Jacksonville, FL, and Carolyn Teal Chapman of Greenville, SC



Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Becky Nelson, P.O. Box 13, McFarlan, NC 28102



Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield, SC (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) is serving the Gaddy family. Published in The News & Observer on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary