1/
Norman Eugene Pope
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Norman Eugene Pope
September 10, 1932 - November 27, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Norman Eugene Pope, 88, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living. Born in Durham, the son of the late Stephen Estel Pope and Lucille Ricks Pope. In addition to his parents, Mr. Pope was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruby Dowdy Pope, all of his siblings, and his eldest son, David A. Pope.
Mr. Pope was the owner of the Joyland Grill in Durham for over 30 years. He and his wife Ruby fed many a happy customer's belly and soul and recalled many happy memories from their time there together.
Mr. Pope is survived by his son, Terry L. Pope and wife Ellie; daughter, Norma Riggs; and step-daughter, Donna Mashburn and husband J.B along with numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required for all services. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms please stay home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bible Baptist Church online at https://www.biblebaptistonline.org/give or to the very loving staff of Heartland Hospice online at https://heartlandhospicefund.org/donate/.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Memories & Condolences
