|
|
Norman Lavon Paschall
November 23, 1935 - February 2, 2020
Wake Forest
Norman Lavon Paschall went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with lymphoma and COPD. He was born November 23, 1935 to Hubert James and Naomi Ennis Paschall in Durham, NC.
He graduated from Bethesda High School in 1954 and then entered the Air Force. Norman's Air Force career spanned four years from 1954 to 1958. Norman then worked for the NC Department of Motor Vehicles retiring in 1984. He also enjoyed many years working concessions at the NC State Fairgrounds.
Norman was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Phyllis Honeycutt, Gloria Jean Chamberlain and Teresa Stolen and brothers Bobby and Jimmy Paschall.
Norman is survived by his loving family; sisters Betty Ammons of Gastonia, NC and Denise Mitchell of Genoa, OH; his son Keith Paschall, a daughter LeDonna Paschall and two "bonus" children Jerome Clark and Tammy Daniels. In addition he was extremely proud of his 10 loving grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Norman also leaves behind many friends that became his extended family at the Lodge of Wake Forest.
His daughter would like to say a special thanks to caregivers Jackie Davis and Melanie, Debbie and Carolyn.
Funeral Service will be held at Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 1:00 with Dr. Ray Ammons officiating. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Transitions Life Care or .
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center. (919-556-5811)
www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 3, 2020