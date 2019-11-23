Home

Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hopkins Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Hopkins Chapel Baptist Church
Norris Cook


1938 - 2019
Norris Cook Obituary
Rev. Norris Cook

May 12, 1938 - November 21, 2019

Zebulon

Reverend Norris Cook, 81, of Zebulon, N.C. passed away at Transitions Hospice Home in Raleigh on November 21st after a long battle with Parkinson's.

He was born May 12, 1938 in Ridgeland, S.C. He graduated from Ridgeland High School, Baptist Bible Institute, Charleston Southern University and Southeastern Baptist Seminary. He went on to pastor several churches in Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Curtis Nettles; his beloved daughter, Vickie VonCannon; brothers, Murray Nettles, Carl Cook Jr. and sister, Verna Scandlin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patsy Cook; son, Kevin Cook; former son-in-law, Tim VonCannon (Sara); grandchildren, Adam VonCannon, Christian Griffin and Dusty Brown; great-grandchild, Kingsley Griffin; brothers-in-law, Dennis Smith (Ellen) and Larry Smith (Amelia) and sister-in-law, Judy Tuten (Tiger).

The family would like to thank their neighbors, Karen and Paul Siciliano, caregivers and friends, Jimmie and Lisa Nunnery and everyone at Transitions Hospice of Wake County.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions Hospice, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to Hopkins Chapel Baptist Church, 4525 Hopkins Chapel Rd., Zebulon, NC, 27597.

Funeral service, 4pm, Sunday at Hopkins Chapel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall one hour prior to the service. Interment in Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery (South Carolina) will take place at a later date.

Arrangements with Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell, NC 27591 www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 23, 2019
