Services Padgett Funeral Home 401 W Main St Wallace , NC 28466 (910) 285-3309 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church Raleigh , NC View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Rockfish Church Wallace , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Norwood Teachey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norwood "Corky" Teachey Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Norwood K. Teachey, Jr.



Hampstead



Norwood K. Teachey, Jr. (Corky) of Hampstead, NC passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2019 at the age of 58. He was a generous and giving soul who was always willing to help and had been baptized into the Presbyterian faith. Corky was a native of eastern North Carolina, having grown up in Wallace and Grifton, attended Ayden-Grifton High School where he was a three sport athlete and honor roll student and went on to graduate from East Carolina University in 1983 with a degree in marketing. Upon graduation, he began a very successful 35 year career as a manufacturer's sale rep with Empire Brush, Harper Brush, Newell-Rubbermaid, and most recently Reynera. His customers were many of the largest retailers in the country and he was highly respected in his industry and had designed and patented several items. He had recently moved from Raleigh to a new home in Hampstead, NC where he was continuing a family tradition of living in the Topsail area.



He is survived by his parents, Karroll and Judy Carr Teachey of Surf City, NC; three sons who he loved dearly, Zach (Kayleigh), Luke (Allie), and Cal, all of Raleigh, NC; brothers, Mike (Mary Fran) of Raleigh, NC, and Jack of Hampstead, NC. He is also survived by aunts Jackie Herring (Jimmy), Susan Carter (Johnny); uncle Grady (Brenda); five nieces who adored their uncle, Caroline, Michaela, Emma, Kelsey and Jordan; and special cousins, Jim, Emily, JoLynn, Wilson, Ray, and Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Woodrow and Thelma Teachey; maternal grandparents, Jack and Louise Carr; and a niece, Katherine Teachey.



Corky was a longtime supporter of ECU Athletics, especially football, and loved attending Pirate games with his three boys. At home, Corky enjoyed taking his dogs for long walks, watching college sports and the Carolina Panthers, and grilling out. Corky loved inshore fishing in the Topsail sound with his sons, brothers, and best friends, Walt, Scott, and Vic. When not fishing, his Carolina Skiff, was known as the tour boat, and he spent many days transporting family, friends, and dogs to local sandbars. The running joke was that he was required to keep his boat well stocked with beverages and snacks at all times.



Corky possessed a gregarious and welcoming personality and was an excellent cook. He loved nothing better than preparing a large meal and hosting family and friends. At these gatherings, he had started a tradition of challenging the younger generation to a trivia contest and rewarded correct answers with a $20 bill. He was a history buff and could discuss most revolutionary and civil war battles fought in North Carolina.



Corky deeply appreciated and loved all things "Family" and was intent on passing that tradition and legacy onto his three sons. Corky was greatly loved and will be missed more than words can express. His legacy as a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, will always be with us. At times like this, we are reminded to cherish every moment with the ones you love, never take for granted "next time," and never miss an opportunity to say "I love you."



A memorial service/celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, NC. A graveside service will be held at Rockfish Church in Wallace, NC on Saturday, March 2, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ASPCA or to the .



In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words, the Lord Jesus himself said: "It is more blessed to give than to receive." Acts 20:35 NIV Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries