Norwood Vance Johnson
Wendell
Norwood Vance Johnson, 89, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born October 30, 1930 in Johnston County to the late James Herbert Johnson and Lillie Esther Champion Johnson. Norwood honorably served his country in the US Navy as a CTRCS – Senior Chief Communications Technician.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at Hephzibah Baptist Church a later date.
Surviving: wife, Georgia Eskijian Johnson; daughters: Lilli Ann Johnson of MD; Melinda Johnson (Dan Andersen) of CA; son, George Herbert Johnson of MD; grandchildren: Laura Ann Hunt, Sebastian Johnson Andersen; brothers: William "Albert" Johnson of Fayetteville, Judson Battle Johnson of Wendell, Maurice Lee Johnson of Wendell; sisters: Linda "Joyce" Creech (Stacy) of Zebulon, Esther "Genevieve" McClean of Fuquay-Varina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hephzibah Baptist Church, 1794 Wendell Blvd, Wendell, NC 27591.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Wendell
Norwood Vance Johnson, 89, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born October 30, 1930 in Johnston County to the late James Herbert Johnson and Lillie Esther Champion Johnson. Norwood honorably served his country in the US Navy as a CTRCS – Senior Chief Communications Technician.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at Hephzibah Baptist Church a later date.
Surviving: wife, Georgia Eskijian Johnson; daughters: Lilli Ann Johnson of MD; Melinda Johnson (Dan Andersen) of CA; son, George Herbert Johnson of MD; grandchildren: Laura Ann Hunt, Sebastian Johnson Andersen; brothers: William "Albert" Johnson of Fayetteville, Judson Battle Johnson of Wendell, Maurice Lee Johnson of Wendell; sisters: Linda "Joyce" Creech (Stacy) of Zebulon, Esther "Genevieve" McClean of Fuquay-Varina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hephzibah Baptist Church, 1794 Wendell Blvd, Wendell, NC 27591.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 24, 2020.