Norwood Vance Johnson
1930 - 2020
Norwood Vance Johnson

Wendell

Norwood Vance Johnson, 89, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born October 30, 1930 in Johnston County to the late James Herbert Johnson and Lillie Esther Champion Johnson. Norwood honorably served his country in the US Navy as a CTRCS – Senior Chief Communications Technician.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at Hephzibah Baptist Church a later date.

Surviving: wife, Georgia Eskijian Johnson; daughters: Lilli Ann Johnson of MD; Melinda Johnson (Dan Andersen) of CA; son, George Herbert Johnson of MD; grandchildren: Laura Ann Hunt, Sebastian Johnson Andersen; brothers: William "Albert" Johnson of Fayetteville, Judson Battle Johnson of Wendell, Maurice Lee Johnson of Wendell; sisters: Linda "Joyce" Creech (Stacy) of Zebulon, Esther "Genevieve" McClean of Fuquay-Varina.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hephzibah Baptist Church, 1794 Wendell Blvd, Wendell, NC 27591.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
May 21, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
