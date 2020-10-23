1/1
Nurham Warwick
1940 - 2020
Nurham O. Warwick

03/05/1940-10/21/2020

Clinton,North Carolina

Nurham Osbie Warwick, 80, a retired farmer and educator, died October 21, 2020, at his home in Clinton, NC. He grew up on a tobacco, row crop, livestock and produce farm in Sampson County and graduated from Clinton High School where he excelled in agricultural education and public speaking. While in high school he was elected to be a North Carolina State Officer for the Future Farmers of America. He continued his service to the Future Farmers of America organization throughout his career and was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the organization in 2018. He graduated from North Carolina State University and attended graduate school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Pennsylvania State University. Beginning his career as a vocational agriculture teacher in Pitt County, NC, he later became the North Carolina State Director of the Alternative School Programs, a Liaison for US Congress and NC Education, and the North Carolina State Director of Education Programs for Handicapped and Disadvantaged and Education and Work Programs. After retiring from the North Carolina education system, he was elected and represented Sampson and adjoining counties for three terms in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1996 to 2002.

Nurham Warwick is preceded in death by his parents, Lawet Osbie and Mary Danzel Warwick, and daughter Ashley Claire Longmire. He is survived in life by sister Mary Jo Claud of Clinton, NC, and brother Peter D. Warwick and sister-in-law Ellen M. Warwick of McLean, VA.

A private graveside service is planned for October 26th, 2020, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, in Clinton, NC.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
