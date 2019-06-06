|
Nyoka Rambeaut Lucas
Apex
Mrs. Nyoka R. Lucas, 76, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at WakeMed Cary Hospital with her family by her side.
The family will accept friends and family Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at 292 Luther Road, Apex.
Nyoka was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Frederick Lucas; parents, James Howard Rambeaut and Mabel Norris Rambeaut; siblings, Sue Jones and Charles Rambeaut.
She is survived by her daughter, Carlene Lucas of Apex; son, Darrell Lucas and wife Monnette of Apex; 3 grandchildren, Lindsey, Devin and Danielle; 1 great grandchild, Colton; brother, Jackie Rambeaut and wife Shirley of Fuquay-Varina, sister, Shirley Beasley and husband, Ray of Willow Spring.
Nyoka enjoyed going to the beach with her sister, knitting and spending time with her family.
Published in The News & Observer on June 6, 2019