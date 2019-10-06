Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Poplar Spring Baptist Church
89 Brantleytown Road
Zebulon, NC
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Poplar Spring Baptist Church
89 Brantleytown Road
Zebulon, NC
View Map
O'Deyne Mullen Obituary
O'Deyne Blythe Mullen

Zebulon

O'Deyne Blythe Mullen passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Transitions LifeCare Hospice Home in Raleigh surrounded by his family. He was 98 and will be remembered for his commitment to his faith, family, community, Navy buddies and his family farm.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Estelle Mullen, his second wife, Bettie Mullen, and his brother, Maurice Mullen, he is survived by his sisters, Jewel Bailey, Ann Williams, Bertha Kearney; sister-in-law, Linda Mullen; daughters, Brenda "Faye" Strickland (Glen), Linda "Kaye" Mullen, Cynthia Jolly (John); step-daughters, Amy Brewer, Tammy Heuts, Kathy Mullins (Bill). He is also survived by grandchildren, Jeremy Atlas (Todd), Ashley "Brooke" Heuts (Braedyn), Anna Heuts, Harrison Heuts; great-grandchildren, Evan Atlas and Ethan Atlas. He is survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of longtime friends.

Funeral services will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Poplar Spring Baptist Church, 89 Brantleytown Road, Zebulon, NC 27597. Visitation/Luncheon at Poplar Spring Baptist Church will follow from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare Hospice Home, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, or to Poplar Spring Baptist Church, 89 Brantleytown Road, Zebulon, NC 27597.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 6, 2019
