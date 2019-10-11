|
Odes Graham Rose
March 23, 1932 - October 9, 2019
Clayton
Clayton - Odes Graham Rose was born in Johnston County, North Carolina to Howard and Virginia Oliver Rose on March 23rd, 1932. He was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1953 and trained as a Cook & Baker serving in Korea from late 1953 until 1955. After his return from Korea he re-enlisted for training as a paratrooper and combat engineer. He achieved the rank of Staff Sargent and was a Master Parachutist. He served almost his entire 20 years in the 82nd Airborne Division, including combat duty the Dominican Republic and Vietnam. He was awarded Century Parachutist wings denoting more than 100 military jumps.
He retired in 1973 and remained near Fort Bragg, NC to work a civil service position for over 8 years.
Then in 1988 he settled in Clayton, NC with 2 sons nearby while one son served in the military.
He is predeceased by his wife of 67 years Sarah Faye Rittenbury Rose.
From 1988 until his death he focused on family, friends, and travel. He spent time with Martin Roberts sharing common enthusiasm for cars. He and Sarah spent many miles on the road traveling with the Bobby Barbour family all over the United States.
His greatest joy was family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Any one of them visiting would send him in fits of love and laughter.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Smith officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Oakland Heights Cemetery in Smithfield. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Sunday just prior to the service at the funeral home, and at other times at the home of Pete and Jean Rose.
He is survived by sons, Colonel Michael G. Rose (USA, Ret) and his wife Carolyn of Oak Hill, VA and Peter Wade Rose and his wife Jean and Willie Rex Rose and his wife Robin all of Clayton; brother, Charles Ray Rose; sister, Brenda Rose Lloyd; two grandchildren, Timothy Rose (Ashley) and Samantha Dillon (Matt); four great-grandchildren, Jordyn Strother, Hailey Rose, Reagan Rose and Adalyn Dillon; and one great granddaughter, Caroline Marie Rose, due in November.
He was a long time member of Shiloh Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav.org/donate/.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 11, 2019