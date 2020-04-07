|
Olive Camp Johnson
Aberdeen
Olive Camp Johnson, 93, of Aberdeen, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at home surrounded by family. A private graveside service will be held at Bethesda Cemetery with the Rev. David Hudson officiating. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Olive was born on July 25, 1926, in Franklin, Virginia, a daughter of the late John and Mary Camp and a sister of the late Virginia Camp Smith and John "Jack" M. Camp, Jr. She married Lawrence "Larry" McNeill Johnson in June 1949.
Olive was a graduate of St. Mary's School in Raleigh and also attended Converse College and Finch College. She was a longtime member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, where she served as both a Deacon and an Elder. She was a dedicated volunteer with Meals on Wheels and a member of the Board of Trustees of The Nature Conservancy, Moore County Charitable Foundation, and St. Andrews University, from which she received an honorary Doctorate. She was a member of the Colonial Dames of America and a founding member of the Moore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Her love of travel took her and Larry to six continents and countless countries throughout their 60 years of marriage. She drew on her incredible memory to captivate her family and friends, young and old, with detailed stories from those adventures. She was known for her warmth, hospitality, graciousness, generosity, brilliant smile, wide circle of friends, strong opinions, and her distinct Tidewater accent. Most of all, she loved being surrounded by her family and made each one of them feel deeply loved.
Olive is survived by her daughter, Rev. Caroline Patterson Inlow of Rhode Island, her son, John "Toby" Talbot Johnson and wife Sarah of Pinehurst, and seven grandchildren: Greyson McGrail (Rob), James Monroe III (Kristine), Kate Gilles (Mike), Charles Patterson (Leslie), Buckley Monroe (Jean), Lauren Johnson, and Douglass Johnson. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. Olive was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry, and daughter, Robin Johnson Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church (1002 North Sandhills Boulevard, Aberdeen, NC, 28315) or Friend to Friend (P.O. Box 1508, Carthage, NC, 28327).
