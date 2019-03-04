Olive "Ollie" Wendell Yates, Jr.



November 30, 1937 - March 1, 2019



Apex



Olive "Ollie" Wendell Yates, Jr., 81, of Apex, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home in Apex, NC.



Ollie was born November 30, 1937 in Apex, NC to the late Olive Wendell Yates, Sr. and Catherine Clark Yates. He was a graduate of Apex High School and attended Chowan University and was a veteran of the NC Army National Guard. Ollie was employed with Duke Energy retiring with over 40 years of service. He also served on the Apex Volunteer Fire Department for over 60 years where he was known affectionately as "Mr. O". Ollie enjoyed gardening and sharing the harvest with his family and the community. His love of playing softball continued until he was seventy eight years old, where he enjoyed lifelong friendships. Ollie was a lifelong member of Apex Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joy Martin Yates; son, David Yates (Debbie); daughter, Kim Wilkins (Timothy); brothers, Wayne Yates (Kay) and Billy Yates (Jean); sister, Judy Hooks; and grandchildren, Ian Wilkins and Tessa Wilkins; and step-grandchildren, Jennifer Outland and Brittany Owens; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held 2PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Apex Baptist Church, 110 S. Salem St., Apex, NC 27502. Burial will follow at Apex Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12PM-2PM prior to the service at the church.



Memorials may be made to Apex Baptist Church.



Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary