Olivette Massenburg McGill
1930 - 2020
Olivette Massenburg McGill

February 3, 1930 - June 9, 2020

Raleigh

Olivette Massenburg McGill, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Young Missionary Temple CME Church, 2901 Sanderford Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.

Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.

Survivors: Daughter, Delwyn Massenburg King; Sons, John W. Massenburg, Major Ivan L. Massenburg, Pierre A. Massenburg and Andre' H. Massenburg, all of Raleigh, NC, Don R. Massenburg (Hadelyn) of Greensboro, NC; Sister, Zelma Richardson of Anguilla, WI.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com


Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 11, 2020.
