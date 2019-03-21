|
|
Olivia Ann Meadows
Cary
Mrs. Olivia Ann Meadows, 83, of Cary, departed this earthly life on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Cary First Christian Church, 1109 Evans Road, Cary, NC at 7:00 PM with visitation preceding the service at 6:30 PM. Public viewing will take place on Thursday prior to the service at Haywood Funeral Home from 12-5 PM.
Interment will take place on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Raleigh National Cemetary, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 21, 2019