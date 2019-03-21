Home

Services
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Haywood Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Cary First Christian Church
1109 Evans Road
Cary, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Cary First Christian Church
1109 Evans Road
Cary, NC
Olivia Ann Meadows

Olivia Ann Meadows Obituary
Olivia Ann Meadows

Cary

Mrs. Olivia Ann Meadows, 83, of Cary, departed this earthly life on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Cary First Christian Church, 1109 Evans Road, Cary, NC at 7:00 PM with visitation preceding the service at 6:30 PM. Public viewing will take place on Thursday prior to the service at Haywood Funeral Home from 12-5 PM.

Interment will take place on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Raleigh National Cemetary, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 21, 2019
