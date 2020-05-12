Olivia Grace Caldwell
Olivia Grace Caldwell

Olivia Grace Caldwell, the beloved infant daughter of Harold Robert Caldwell, II and Anna Robertson Caldwell, was born on January 21, 2020 and gained her angel wings on May 8, 2020 at UNC Hospital.

A memorial graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Robertson Family Plot.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Liam McElroy; maternal grandparents: Randy and Joan Robertson; paternal grandparents: Harold and Connie Caldwell, Sue and Skip Felter; paternal great-grandmother, Ruth Ives; as well as a host of special aunts, uncles and friends.

In lieu of flowers, you make donations in Olivia's memory to your favorite charity.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
