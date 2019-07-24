|
Ollie Ruth Baker
November 15, 1919 - July 21, 2019
Willow Spring
Ollie Ruth Baker, 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 North Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel.
Ollie is survived by her son, Tommy Baker of Willow Spring, 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Published in The News & Observer on July 24, 2019