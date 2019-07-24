Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Ollie Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollie Ruth Baker


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ollie Ruth Baker Obituary
Ollie Ruth Baker

November 15, 1919 - July 21, 2019

Willow Spring

Ollie Ruth Baker, 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 North Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel.

Ollie is survived by her son, Tommy Baker of Willow Spring, 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left at www.thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now