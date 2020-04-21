|
|
Oma Austin Howell
Apex
Oma Austin Howell, 95 of Apex, passed away on April 17, 2020 in Cary, NC.
Oma was born on January 4, 1925 in Harnett County, NC to the late William and Ruth Austin.
She will be lovingly remembered by her brother, James W. Austin (Joy); sister-in-law, Virginia P. Howell; daughters, Sandra H. Hitchcock (Tim), and Marsha H. Massey (Tommy); son, S. Hudson Howell (Diana); grandchildren, Suzanne Wingard (Tripp), Ryan York, Leslie Hitchcock-Stone (Toby), Benjamin Hitchcock, Michael Hitchcock (Sophia), Meredith Koenig (Greg), and Andrew Howell (fiancé, Suzanna); great-grandchildren, Zoe Wingard, Olivia Hitchcock, and Jude Stone; and many nieces and nephews. She truly lived her given name, Oma which means "grandmother" in German.
A private family service will be held at Salem Baptist Church with a burial to follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Parkinson Foundation, or Salem Baptist Building Fund.
